The next dinner meeting of The Manchester Club will be held on Thursday, June 16 at the Legion Hall. On the menu: Ken Davis and his kitchen crew will be serving up a meal of roast pork and our guest speaker will be State Senator Bruce Tarr to give us an update from Cape Ann’s political perspective – it’s been a while since Senator Tarr has spoken at a meeting so this should be a treat! Additional details will also be available at the meeting on the Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament that is set to be held on Monday, October 3 at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club – Manchester Club is currently looking for sponsors and foursomes. Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m. with dinner served promptly at 7 p.m. – it’s a beautiful time of year to show up a little early and spend some time on the Legion’s deck as well! We hope to see you there.
Manchester Club June Dinner
