Rotary Golf

The Manchester Club’s “Richard J. Lysiak Memorial Golf Tournament” is all set for Monday, October 3 at Beverly Golf & Tennis with a 10 a.m. shotgun start!  The schedule for the day is as follows: 9 a.m. Continental Breakfast and Registration – for those who have not paid for their sponsorship or player fees, please bring a check with you -- remind your guests who are playing as well!  The cost per player is $175.  Tee off is at 10 a.m. with a traditional scramble “best ball” format and the Miraks will be providing a hole-in-one car.  Upon completion of the round, all players will head back to the Legion Hall for the traditional Lobster & Steak Awards Dinner.  There are also raffle tickets available to win more than 20 excellent prizes – only 100 tickets will be exchanged for $20 donations and if a ticket wins, it will go back into the raffle and possibly win again and again.  Raffle tickets will be available at the registration table and if any are left, back at the Legion Hall as well.  As a reminder, all proceeds from this event will go straight into the Manchester Club’s High School Scholarship Fund.  With more than 20 foursomes signed up, the Club looks forward to seeing all players and sponsors for what promises to be a memorable day!  For more information, please visit the Manchester Club’s website at www.themanchesterclub.org.

