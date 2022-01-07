The Manchester Club held their annual Christmas party last Thursday at the Legion Hall. Members and their guests were treated to a delicious prime rib dinner prepared by Johnny “Doc” Herrick, Stan Koch and their veteran kitchen crew. After a dessert of DQ ice cream sandwiches, Club President Steve Stasiak led the pledge of allegiance and held a moment of silence in honor of the passing of longtime club member, Roger DiNapoli. Just as soon as the motion was made and seconded to skip the business part of the meeting, the familiar ringing of Christmas bells echoed throughout the hall as Santa Claus entered through the front door ho-ho-ho’ing every step of the way. After Santa said a few words and wished all in attendance a Merry Christmas/Happy Holiday, the Club’s annual 50/50 Holiday Cash Raffle was held. The grand prize winner of $1200 was former resident, long-time club member and retired Boston Fire Captain Rick O’Brien who proceeded to buy a round of drinks for all in attendance. A festive time was had by all. The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, January 20 when the slate of officers for the 2022 year will be announced.
Manchester Club Christmas Party
