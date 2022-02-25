p_4 Manchester_E_Board_2022.jpg

Manchester Club’s Executive Board for the 2022 year–its 117th.Back row picture left to right: Bruce MacDonald Jr., Mark McCoy, Kevin Delaney, Eric Aldrich, Steve Stasiak, Jeff Gilson and Chuck Filias. Seated left to right: Alan Kirker, Craige McCoy, Bruce Heisey and Bill Scott. Not pictured: Tim Brown and Ken Davis.

Last Thursday, the Manchester Club held its annual meeting at the Legion Hall. Todd Crane and his kitchen crew served up a tasty meal of steak tips over rice with asparagus and Klondike bars for dessert.  At the conclusion of dinner, outgoing Club President, Steve Stasiak banged the gavel one last time to call the meeting to order.  At the conclusion of the Pledge of Allegiance, a moment of silence was held to remember the passing of longtime club members, John Herrick, Rodney Burgess and Al Mineo.  A motion was made to skip the business part which was immediately seconded, and the Annual Meeting kicked off for the Manchester Club’s 117th year. Secretary McCoy took a closer look at the year in review,  President Stasiak introduced and handed the gavel over to incoming President Eric Aldrich, and the slate of Executive Board Officers was announced as follows: E-board Chairman Steve Stasiak, President Eric Aldrich, Secretary Craige McCoy, Treasurer Bill Scott, Vice-President/Assistant Secretary Bruce MacDonald Jr., Assistant Treasurer Jeff Gilson, and E-board members Tim Brown, Ken Davis, Kevin Delaney, Chuck Filias, Bruce Heisey, Alan Kirker, and Mark McCoy.  Bob Ryan was also recognized and thanked for his many years of service to the club and to the E-board as he steps down. As part of the ceremony, incoming President Aldrich presented outgoing President Stasiak with a plaque as thanks from the Club for his hard work over the past two years moving the Club forward during the pandemic.  A splendid evening was had by all!  The next Manchester Club meeting will be held on Thursday, March 17 with the menu and guest speaker to be announced in early March.

