Author Katharine Stanley-Brown Abbott and Vermont artist Kristin Richland have together produced a new children’s book, Henrietta, a whimsical story about a curious and resourceful woodchuck and a sweet little girl named Lily.
The adventure begins with Henrietta finding a beautiful garden and eating some of the vegetables. Richland’s illustrations help bring Abbott’s heartwarming tale about friendship to life.
As the story develops, Henrietta’s curiosity leads to upsetting Lily’s mother, an overnight stay in a scary trap and an interaction with a hungry fox. Through it all, Henrietta learns about bravery, honesty, friendship and appreciating help from others. The end brings a surprise reward for Henrietta from her new friend Lily.
Now 94 years old, Abbott has created a charming book perfect for all readers. Abbott’s inspiration for “Henrietta” came when she saw a little woodchuck nibbling lettuce in her vegetable garden.
“This story nearly wrote itself,” says Abbott. “I hope readers have as much fun meeting Henrietta as I did writing her story.”
A resident of Manchester, Abbott is also the author of Cobblestones and Ice Cream Cones—A Trip to Nantucket in Rhymes (Kase Publishing, 2019), A Zoo Full of Rhymes (SDP Publishing, 2020) and two memoirs.