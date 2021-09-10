Mask Up! Masks are required indoors at all businesses and public buildings until further notice.
September 11 Service: A special service to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 will take place on September 11 at 9:45 a.m. outside at the Manchester Fire Station. Please join us to remember and honor the heroes lost.
Public Safety Dispatch Public Forum: The Board of Selectmen will continue their discussion about public safety dispatch at a special public forum on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m.. Meeting details and related information can be found on the Town website.
COVID Vaccine Clinic: Manchester is hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic for anyone over 12 years on Thursday, September 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Laughing Gull. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Community Preservation Meeting: A meeting to open the community preservation application season will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m.. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
375th Celebration Parade: The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m. Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.
Join Local Government: The Town is seeking volunteers to join several boards and committees. Volunteer application is located on the Town website or by contacting the Board of Selectmen office at nathans@manchester.ma.us.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.