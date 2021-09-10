Manchester Board of Selectmen Weekly Update

Mask Up! Masks are required indoors at all businesses and public buildings until further notice.

September 11 Service:  A special service to commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 will take place on September 11 at 9:45 a.m. outside at the Manchester Fire Station.  Please join us to remember and honor the heroes lost.

Public Safety Dispatch Public Forum:  The Board of Selectmen will continue their discussion about public safety dispatch at a special public forum on Tuesday, September 14 at 6:30 p.m..  Meeting details and related information can be found on the Town website.

COVID Vaccine Clinic:  Manchester is hosting a COVID Vaccine Clinic for anyone over 12 years on Thursday, September 16 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Laughing Gull.  Register at capeannclinic.com.

Community Preservation Meeting:  A meeting to open the community preservation application season will be held on Sunday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m..  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

375th Celebration Parade:  The 375th Celebration Parade will take place on Saturday, September 25 at 2 p.m.  Register your group or float by September 17 on the Parks and Recreation page.

Join Local Government:  The Town is seeking volunteers to join several boards and committees. Volunteer application is located on the Town website or by contacting the Board of Selectmen office at nathans@manchester.ma.us.

Trash, recycling, and compost collection:  Regular schedule.  

