Paving Bridge Street: MA DOT will be milling and paving Bridge Street over the next two weeks. The project is expected to be completed by early June.
Beach Sticker Bonanza Sale: The Town Clerk will hold special hours at Town Hall for residents to purchase beach and resident stickers on Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please see the Parking Clerk Page on the Town website to see what to bring. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Tucks Point Bridgework: MA DOT will be repairing the decking on the Harbor Street bridge (over the MBTA tracks). The road will be closed from 8 p.m. on May 24 through 9 a.m. on May 26. Local access only will be permitted through Boardman Avenue.
Downtown Recovery Public Forum: The Local Rapid Recovery Steering Committee will host a public forum on Tuesday, May 25 at 7 p.m. to discuss ways to help the downtown Manchester business community recover from the pandemic. Details can be found on the Town website.
Open Space and Recreation Committee Public Forum: On Wednesday, May 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the OSRC will host a virtual public forum to provided residents an opportunity to review and provide feedback on the Open Space and Recreation Seven Year Action Plan. Meeting details are on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. outside on the Manchester Essex High School Athletic Field. Rain date is June 23. Proper COVID safety protocols will be in place.
Town Hall is Open to the Public: Visitors are required to enter through the front door and exit the lower side door. Masks and social distancing are required. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.