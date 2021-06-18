Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting (ATM) will take place on Monday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. outside on the Manchester Essex High School Athletic Field. Rain date is June 23. Proper COVID safety protocols will remain in place.
Open Space and Recreation Seven Year Plan: The Open Space and Recreation Seven Year Plan Draft is available on the Town website. The Manchester community is invited to view it and make public comment by June 25.
Compost Site Relocation Update: The DPW and Board of Selectmen will begin the process of reviewing a new proposal to relocate and build a regional compost center on upper Pine Street. Please see the Compost Site Relocation page on the Town website for the most current information and updates.
Powder House Hill Story Trail: The MECT has extended the Powder House Hill Story Trail through June 30 to allow visitors to enjoy this family-oriented activity.
Fourth of July Events: The Town is pleased to offer a variety of patriotic events this year such as a house decorating contest, concert in the park, boat parade and the traditional Red, White and Blue Breakfast. See the Town website for more information.
Town Birthday Concert: The 375th Committee will host a birthday concert on Friday, June 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Masconomo Park. Rain date June 19. Register at mbtsrec.com.
Beach and Resident Parking Stickers: A valid 2021 beach and resident sticker is required to park at Singing Beach and other downtown locations. Stickers can be purchased online or in person at the Town Clerks office. Beach tags are required for each resident age 13-64 to walk on the beach or there is a $7 walk on fee. Extra tags can be purchased at Town Hall. The funds collected from beach stickers and entrance fees are used to directly fund beach operations.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule.