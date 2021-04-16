Town Hall will be closed on Monday, April 19 in observance of Patriots Day. Trash collection will be delayed by one day.
DPW Street Sweeping: Street sweeping begins this week in MBTS and will continue through the month of April. Residents should avoid parking on the street to allow the street sweeper to pass through. Please contact the DPW office with questions at 978-526-1242.
Planning Board Public Forum: The Planning Board Public Forum has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss proposed zoning changes. See the Town website for meeting details.
Fourth Quarter Personal Property Taxes: Tax bills are due on Monday, May 3. Please contact the Tax Collector’s Office at 978-526-2030 with questions.
Vaccines for Manchester Homebound: Eligible Manchester residents should call 1-833-983-0485 Monday – Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to be screened for an in-home appointment. Please see the Town website or contact the Board of Health at 978-526-7385 for more information.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice: Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: One day delay.