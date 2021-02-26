Vaccine Clinic for Second Dose: On Saturday, March 6, Manchester will host the follow-up clinic to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the 300 residents who already received the first dose at Sacred Heart Parish Hall. Residents should arrive at the same appointment time they had on February 13.
40B Workshop: The next meeting to discuss the 40B project proposal will take place on Thursday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Excise Tax: Excise tax bills have been mailed and are due on Monday, March 15. Please contact the Tax Collectors Office at 978-526-2030 with any questions.
Police Chief Office Hours: Police Chief Fitzgerald will resume monthly office hours on Thursday, March 4 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Seaside One. Stop by and say hello.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are available to be mailed to those interested in running for local office. Please contact the Town Clerks office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. to make a request. Papers are due April 1.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice: Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box: Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.