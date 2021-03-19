July 4 Parade Rescheduled: Due to COVID restrictions, the parade on July 4 will be rescheduled to September 25. The new date will celebrate Manchester’s 375th Anniversary. More details to come!
DPW Update: The compost site will reopen for the season on Thursday, March 25. Compost site hours are Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday 9.00 a.m – 3.00 p.m.
Manchester Cemetery Notice: Department of Public Works requests that lot owners/representatives remove all decorations from graves of all Manchester cemeteries by Monday, April 5 to enable the DPW staff to begin grounds maintenance work. Any items left behind will be removed and disposed.
Summer Jobs: The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for Summer Playground and Singing Beach Staff. DPW is also seeking seasonal workers. Please visit the Town website to learn how to apply.
Nomination Papers: Nomination papers are available to be mailed to those interested in running for local office on Tuesday, May 18. Please contact theTown Clerks office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. to make a request. Papers are due April 1.
Dog Licenses: Dog license renewals are due by March 31. More information can be found by visiting the Town Clerk page on the Town website. Payment can be made online or through the mail.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are now on sale online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. The 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Town Hall is Closed to the Public Until Further Notice: Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.