Seas the Day! Mask up, stay six feet apart, and stick with your own crew.
Planning Board Public Forum:
The Planning Board is hosting a public forum to discuss the Town’s Zoning Recodification efforts. Join the discussion on Tuesday, February 2 at 6:30 PM.
40B Project:
Please see the 40B page on the Town website to find current information on the 40B application and past recordings, future meeting dates, FAQ and more.
Nomination Papers:
Nomination papers are available to be mailed to those interested in running for local office. Please contact the Town Clerks’ office at 978-526-2040 or townclerk@manchester.ma.us. to make a request.
2021 Beach Stickers:
2021 Beach Stickers go on sale Monday, February 1 online or via mail. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions. 2020 Parking Stickers are valid through May 31, 2021.
Third Quarter Property Tax:
Due Monday, February 1. Please call the Tax Collectors office at 978-526-2030 for any questions.
Town Hall Employment Opportunities:
The Town has open positions in the Town Clerk’s office. Please see the Town website to learn how to apply.
Town Hall is closed to the public until further notice:
Appointments can be made with individual departments during normal business hours.
Town Hall Payment Drop Box:
Installed at the rear of Town Hall by the Police Station Blue Door and monitored by a security camera. Please use this convenient box to drop payments off for any Town Bills. Please, no cash.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection:
Regular Schedule.