Town Election: The Manchester Local Election will take place on Tuesday, May 18 from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. at the Manchester Essex Regional High School. A sample ballot can be found on the Town website.
Town Hall is Open to the Public: Visitors are required to enter through the front door and exit the lower side door. Masks and social distancing are required. Current hours are 9.00 a.m. – 4.15 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9.00 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Manchester Affordable Housing Trust Meeting: The MAHT will meet on Wednesday, May 19 at 4.30 p.m. to discuss updates on various projects and studies related to affordable housing in Manchester. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Downtown Recovery Public Forum: The Local Rapid Recovery Steering Committee will host a public forum on Tuesday, May 25 at 7.00 p.m. to discuss ways to help the downtown Manchester business community recover from the pandemic. Details can be found on the Town website.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will take place on Monday, June 21 at 6.30 p.m. outside on the Manchester Essex High School Athletic Field. Rain date is June 23. Proper COVID safety protocols will be in place.
2021 Beach Stickers: 2021 Beach Stickers are on sale. Please see the Parking Clerk page on the Town website for complete details and instructions on how to purchase. 2021 Stickers must be placed on the front windshield in the upper left corner.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular schedule.