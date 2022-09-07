Reader’s Digest has released its list of the “30 Most-Anticipated Books of 2022” and Manchester’s Shannon Capone Kirk made it onto this list with her eighth book, Tenkill. The list features all genres, from romance to legal thrillers like Kirk’s book. Tenkill is described as “early John Grisham with an all-female-led cast,” and the plot centers on a tech-savvy lawyer Greta Vinet Seville who has cache of potentially explosive data and is on the run from her own high-powered law firm.
