For residents who continue to be hurt by COVID-19-related furloughs and wage reductions, there is good news. Earlier this week, the Manchester Affordable Housing Trust announced the extension of its rental and mortgage assistance program that is manages in collaboration with Action, Inc., the Gloucester-based human and social services agency.
The program offers short-term rental housing payment assistance to eligible residents impacted financially by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The “Manchester Emergency Rental Assistance Fund” will provide short-term financial assistance to ensure individuals experiencing temporary setbacks are able to remain housed and to help stabilize households and prevent the loss of housing. The program is focused on the private housing market, as well as those who live in affordable community housing.
Eligible people must be residents of Manchester and occupy a rental property in Manchester as their sole residence. They must be able to demonstrate lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have a gross household income that is 100 percent of Area Median Income or less (for instance, total income limits for households with two members is $83,300; four members is $119,000; and six is $138,040.).
For further information please contact Action, Inc. at 978-282-1000 or live chat at http://www.actioninc.org.