Cover_Fake and Real.jpg

The top flier sent to local voters is from a special interest group that has taken great pains to remain anonymous.  It's a near replica to the one below it, sent a week earlier.

Last week, more than 2,500 homes and businesses in Manchester received a large, glossy, two-sided postcard from what appeared to be the Town of Manchester.  It featured the official Manchester town seal, its colors and fonts, and it urged voters to block the Planning Board’s zoning recodification articles scheduled for consideration at the Special Town Meeting on November 14.

Many residents were confused, and with good reason.  The mailer was nearly identical to an official Town informational mailer sent the week about Town Meeting and the proposed zoning change articles, which are endorsed by the Select Board.

Back_Fake and Real.jpg

The backside of both mailers also featured near-identical design, including the Manchester town seal.  But the content couldn't be more different.