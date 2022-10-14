Why the Midterm Elections Matter will be the topic of a free meeting on Thursday, October 20, featuring William Mayer. The event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Pingree School in South Hamilton and is sponsored by We Are America The Beautiful.
Professor William Mayer is a Fulbright scholar and professor of political science at Northeastern University in Boston. He is the author or co-author of eleven books, including The Swing Voter in American Politics. He has also written numerous articles on voting, public opinion, media and politics, and the history of presidential elections. He has been called “the nation’s leading academic authority” on the presidential nomination process.