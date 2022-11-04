The Manchester Dept. Of Public Works is nearing the end of its work to repair the 100-year-old+ pipe system along School Street, which has been underway since the beginning of summer. Work was scheduled to be completed by the end of October, or early in November.
The team has been busy blasting through the interior of the pipes, to clear the build-up of mineral deposits and relining the existing pipes with a cement-like material. The innovative process eliminates the need to dig up and replace long tracks of pipe systems. The photos above show one section of the School Street pipes, before with build up and what it looked like after the treatment.
The team has been racing to complete the project before the first frost, when work will become nearly impossible.
Chuck Dam, head of the DPW, reports that last week School Street passed a required bacteria sample test which enabled the contractor to start pulling the rest of the bypass (a.k.a., the exposed pipes running along the edge of School Street). The bypass pipes should be gone by early next week. After that, the team will begin cleanup and patch paving, with full-width paving, including sidewalks, completed next Spring, said Dam.
