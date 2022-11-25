On Friday, November 18, Plimoth Patuxet, a well-loved program, came to speak with Manchester Memorial Elementary’s First, Second and Third graders.  The presenters were dressed in traditional pilgrim attire and discussed what life was like during the 17th Century.  The students were very entertained to learn that our educators were unfamiliar with televisions, cars, airplanes, and electricity!  The presenters also spoke about their experience traveling on the Mayflower from England, detailing the long trip, the rocky water and the cramped spacing.  They talked about their “Welcome Englishmen” from the Native Americans and their introduction to corn.  It was a wonderful event leading up to Thanksgiving!

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.