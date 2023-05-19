The Water Resources Task Force, comprising citizen volunteers with a range of helpful expertise, has been hard at work for over a year looking into many aspects of the Town’s drinking water system.  A final report by the Task Force is forthcoming in the next couple of months.  One area of investigation has been the role more conservative use of water can play in ensuring an ample supply of water despite the changes we are witnessing in weather patterns and other challenges. 

The group first did an analysis of current water use.  The analysis confirmed what then Select Board member Eli Boling had researched back in 2018 when the town first introduced a tiered rate structure to try to encourage through pricing better water conservation.  Manchester residents on average tend to use more water per capita than most other communities in the area and throughout the state.  Residents use some 50% more water per capita than the neighboring town average.  We are amongst the top 10 heaviest users amongst 287 Massachusetts towns and cities. 

