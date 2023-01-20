Water Task Force to Update MBTS Select Board

Manchester’s Water Resources Protection Task Force (MWRPT) was re-established in early 2022 to explore ways to protect local public water sources and their surrounding environment.  Since it was created, MWRPT has worked to examine ways to increase water quality and promote water conservation practices among residents and businesses.  It operates within the Conservation Commission (led by Steve Gang) and will complete its work early this summer. 