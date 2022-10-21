Water Ban Updates: The healthy rains we have had over the last few weeks have helped to green up the grass again (pretty resilient plants!)  and have at least slowed the declining water levels in ponds and streams.  However, the drought begun this summer is still technically with us.  It will take months to make up for the lack of rainfall we experienced this summer.  We remain under a drought advisory, and the ban on non-essential outdoor water use remains in place.

Given that we are in the second half of October and near the end of the growing season, the Select Board has eased up on the outdoor water restrictions.  Hand watering and drip irrigation use no longer is limited to early morning and evening hours only.  The time restriction has been lifted.  Permission is also given to use fresh water to flush outboard motors as boat owners winterize their vessels.  This one-time use will not draw that large a quantity and is an important part of putting up a motorboat for the winter.