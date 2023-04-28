Waring School Robotics

Waring School Robotics team

(Courtesy Photo)

Waring School’s varsity robotics team. Wolfpack Machina, won the top prize (the Inspire Award) at the First Tech Challenge World Championships this past weekend in Houston.

There are over 7000 teams that compete in First Tech Challenge, a high school robotics competition.  The World Championship features nearly 192 of those teams.  Waring’s team also came out of the competition with the highest ranking in robot scoring in the world and holds two of the top 10 highest scores for the year.  They also were the Winning Alliance Captain for their division.  Waring has the highest robot score in the world and won their divisional championship at the competition, as well as the divisional Inspire award, before winning the overall Inspire award for the entire competition.

