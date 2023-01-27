Knight of the Year

Knight of the year Ray McNulty

Courtesy Photo

The membership of Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea annually votes to honor two brother knights for their service to the Council, their fidelity to the organization’s foremost founding principle of charity, and the support of their faith community.

