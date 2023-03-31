Manchester’s Annual Town Meeting takes place on Monday, April 3 at the Memorial School on Lincoln Street.  The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the High School a Capela group, the Sound Waves, will be performing.  The meeting will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.  (Please allow time to park, using the high school for overflow parking, and check in through the main lobby entrance.)  Childcare is available.  Please be sure to bring your copy of the Finance Committee’s Report and the School District’s mailing as these will be the best way to follow the articles that will be considered.

The first half of the meeting is devoted primarily to the approval of various budgets.  Details of the proposed FY24 Town budget are contained in the Finance Committee Report.  Overall, town operating budgets are slated to increase 3 percent.  The additional staff for Police and Fire have pushed the increase up a bit more than usual.  However, we are benefiting from the savings that resulted from switching our dispatch services to the regional center along with reductions in public safety overtime budgets.

