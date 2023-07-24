 Skip to main content
Town Hall Notebook

MBTS SB Takes Up Pickle Ball, and Proposed Water Rates

The Manchester Select Board this week tackled two big issues, including a big change in water rates based on recommendations from the about-to-be-dissolved Water Resources Protection Task Force and the drumbeat of complaints from neighbors within earshot of the popular Summer Street public pickleball courts.

The Puck-Puck-Puck of Pickle Ball

MBTS Seasonal Use of Water

 

Manchester’s water usage skews dramatically in the summer, driven by extensive residential use of finished water for irrigation.  (Interim MBTS Water Resources Task Force Report)
Water Demand in MBTS

 

Manchester’s average water usage outstrips those in neighboring communities and across the state.  But that per capital number conceals a dramatic skew between higher and lower-usage homes in Manchester.
