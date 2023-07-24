Town Hall Notebook

As reported back in May, the Water Resources Protection Task Force recommends that the current rate structure for users of the Town’s drinking water be altered. The reason for changing the structure is to try to encourage less water use, especially by high-end users. Many high-end users consume large amounts of drinking water to irrigate lawns and outdoor plantings, a use that the Town seeks to discourage. The Select Board is holding a public hearing on the proposed restructuring of the water rates at their meeting on Monday, July 17th. Public comments will be taken as part of the hearing.