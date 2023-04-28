Theresa Whitman

Meet Theresa Whitman

My name is Theresa Whitman, and I am running for re-election as an Essex representative to the Manchester-Essex Regional School District (MERSD) school committee.  

I lived in Essex during kindergarten and my high school years, then returned to Essex with my husband, Mark, in 2008. We have two children, both students in MERSD schools, and love our life on the marsh.  I was elected to the school committee in the spring of 2020 just as the pandemic hit.  Before that, I served in several positions on the Essex Elementary School (EES) Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), and also served on the EES School Council.  

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.