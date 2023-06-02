Tucks Point Rotunda, Manchester

The iconic Rotunda at Tuck’s Point needs major rehabilitation.  The existing supporting pilings are at the end of their useful life and need to be replaced. As part of replacing these supports that hold the Rotunda up over the water, the Rotunda and the pier leading to it need to be raised up some 4.5 feet per FEMA/Army Corp regulations.  The higher elevation is needed to better protect the structures from bigger storm surges and sea level rise for the next fifty years. 

Our consulting engineers have developed four different alternatives for the project.  With each alternative, timber pilings and steel pilings were considered.  Longer life span for steel makes them the preferred choice. The first alternative is to use the existing footprint and raise the structures up to an elevation 19’ NAVD88 (from the current 14.6’ NAVD88) in the same place they are today. This will require moving the Rotunda at least a couple of times.  The estimated cost of Alternative 1B is $2.24 million.

