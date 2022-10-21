Freeman Headstones1

1623 Studios interviewing Rob Surabian of Gravesite Restoration, contractor for resetting the Freeman headstones referred to below.

On Wednesday the 5th of October the restored Freeman headstones were set in the Freeman family burial plot in Gloucester’s West Parish Bray Cemetery (375 Essex Ave.), a city-owned cemetery.  These stones mark the only known surviving graves of free African Americans who lived in Gloucester during the 18th and 19th Centuries.

Each of the Freeman stones is signed by its stone carver.  One restored marble headstone pays respect to the free Black man Robert Freeman, a prosperous and respected landowner and farmer of West Parish and Robert’s two wives, Rhoda and Lucretia who were Black and free women.  Rhoda Freeman died in 1829, Lucretia Freeman died in 1851 and Robert Freeman died in 1854.