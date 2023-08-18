arts_The Ding Dongs_at the door_ 8_18.jpeg

The Ding Dongs has a three-person cast, Karl Gregory and Erica Steinhagen as Joe and Natalie, the determined married couple and Nael Nacer as Redelmo, the threatened homeowner.

Photos: Shawn G. Henry

What’s worse than a Ding Dong Ditch…?  A Ding Dong Stay. In Brenda Withers’ The Ding Dongs this odd phenomenon comes to life.  From August 11 to 27, the comedic thriller will play at the Gloucester Stage Company on Wednesday through Sunday at varying times.

Whether it be for the knee-slapping jokes, the cozy theatre environment, or the witty dialogue, this play is well worth it.

All performances of The Ding Dongs, unless otherwise noted, are on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. from August 11 – 27 at the Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E Main St., Gloucester. Tickets are now on sale and available at gloucesterstage.com/ding-dongs/.