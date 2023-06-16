The Manchester-By-The-Sea MBTA Task Force held its first meeting on June 8 at Town Hall.  The goal of the panel is to develop new zoning for the town to meet the state’s requirements for its new MBTA zoning laws.

“Our goal right now is to have something to put before the voters at the 2024 Annual (Town) Meeting next April,” said Selectman Ann Harrison, a member of the task force.  “We are on a very tight schedule.”