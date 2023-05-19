Manchester Summerstage will be producing “School of Rock” this summer! Auditions will be held next week at the First Parish Community Hall, 1 Chapel Lane, located behind Santander Bank/next to the Library in downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea.
For those entering grade 7 -- leaving grade 12, auditions will be Monday, May 22, 6- 8 p.m. Students should prepare a song in the style of School of Rock and bring sheet music or an accompaniment track.
For those entering 5th and 6th grade and for prior Summerstage participants who are in lower grades, auditions will be Tuesday, May 23, 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
All kids, young and old, should bring an instrument if they play and if it is convenient to bring and come prepared -- no flip flops or open back sandals and wear comfortable clothes that are easy to move in and bring water. Preregister on our website manchestersummerstage.org.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.