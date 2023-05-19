Summerstage Auditions

Isaac Collins and Mario Zanetti are excited about Summerstage auditions.

(Courtesy Photo)

Manchester Summerstage will be producing “School of Rock” this summer! Auditions will be held next week at the First Parish Community Hall, 1 Chapel Lane, located behind Santander Bank/next to the Library in downtown Manchester-by-the-Sea. 

For those entering grade 7 -- leaving grade 12, auditions will be Monday, May 22, 6- 8 p.m.  Students should prepare a song in the style of School of Rock and bring sheet music or an accompaniment track. 

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.