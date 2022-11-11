p_1 Manchester Town Hall & Police.jpg

Residents are asked to gather for a Special Town Meeting at the Middle High School on Monday, November 14.  The meeting gets underway promptly at 6:30 p.m.  Please allow enough time to park, check-in and get seated.  A voter booklet with all the articles and the specific language for each of the zoning amendments is available on-line at the Town’s website or at Town Hall and the Library.  Copies will also be available when you sign-in for the meeting.

Given the number of zoning amendments being proposed, it may be necessary to continue the meeting to a second night.  If this is the case the meeting will continue Tuesday evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. also at the Middle High School.

Follow the Town of MBTS on FacebookInstagram and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.