It’s November, and it’s time to get a bit more serious about things. Election season and Town Meetings are approaching, projects are nearing completion and even the Manchester Essex fall sports teams are engaged with the serious business of postseason play. We’ve got it all covered in this week’s issue of the Cricket.

• To help you continue to prepare for the Manchester Special Town Meeting slated for Nov. 14, we have the fourth in our series of informational pieces from the Manchester Planning Board to help inform voters about the changes being recommended to zoning bylaws during the town meeting. Manchester Town Administrator Gregory T. Federspiel, meanwhile, focuses on the zoning proposals up for discussion during the town meeting in, “A More Detailed look at Zoning Proposals.”

• The Manchester DPW is nearing completion of its project to repair the century-old pipe system along School Street, with a sunset date estimated to be early November. Check out the story from our editorial staff for more.

• November has been uncommonly pleasant weather-wise so far, but that is not likely to last. Once the temperature dips a bit more, how ready are you if your water heater goes or a storm hits? In, “Spring Ahead… FALL BACK,” Joanne MacInnis encourages us to take the extra step and take inventory as colder, darker weather days loom.

• The Manchester Essex High School fall sports teams continue to impress, even now at the start of November. Jason Brisbois wraps up a successful season for the ME golf team, one that included an 8-2 run and tournament berth to close out the season. In the Hornets Nest, we provide results on how the ME Cross Country teams did during the Cape Ann League Meet recently.

• There are also plenty of ME teams still playing, with the football, field hockey and soccer teams all winning over this past weekend to advance to the next round of the MIAA tournament. The field hockey team beat Northbridge by a 5-0 score on Saturday and will host Blackstone Valley RVT on Nov. 9 at 5 p.m., while the football team beat Quaboag Regional by a 36-25 score on Friday to move on to host Old Colony RVT at Hyland field on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, boys soccer won on Friday, 4-3, against Monomoy and was scheduled to face Frontier Regional yesterday, while the girls team beat Tyngsborough by a 2-1 score on Saturday and will face a foe to be determined at 5 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Hyland field.

• Kris McGinn profiles local artist and jewelry maker Jade Gedeon and her work - which has been featured in Anthropologie, Neiman Marcus and major fashion magazines - in her latest story, “She Dreams in Colour.”

• The latest in our series introducing new members of the MERSD continues this week, as we say hello to some of the newest educators in Essex. Check out, “New MERSD Staff,” for more.