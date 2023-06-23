Manchester voters are urged to attend the Special Town Meeting set for Wednesday, June 28 at the Memorial School.  Please allow enough time to arrive, register and be seated for the 6:30 p.m. start time.

Complete details on all the articles can be found at the Town’s Website under Town Meetings and Elections.  The full warrant with the seven articles was published in The Cricket last week along with the recommendation of the Select Board and Finance Committee. 

