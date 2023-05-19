As graduation is approaching, seniors are taking part in typical traditions to celebrate the end of their high school career. This past week on May 8, the seniors started the annual game of senior assassin, or water gun tag.

Each senior who wishes to participate pays $5 to enter alone or $10 to join as a partner group. The money raised will go to the victorious senior(s) after the game ends, which is May 26 at midnight. There are three rounds, where, at the start of each, the players get assigned new targets.