As graduation is approaching, seniors are taking part in typical traditions to celebrate the end of their high school career. This past week on May 8, the seniors started the annual game of senior assassin, or water gun tag.
Each senior who wishes to participate pays $5 to enter alone or $10 to join as a partner group. The money raised will go to the victorious senior(s) after the game ends, which is May 26 at midnight. There are three rounds, where, at the start of each, the players get assigned new targets.
The goal of the game is to get one’s assigned person(s) out, and to hide and protect yourself from the person(s) who has you. Everyone’s assignment is secretive, unless of course someone fails to keep it that way.
To get someone “out” the player must have video evidence of shooting water at their target. By getting one’s assigned targets out, the group or person is safe, can move on to the next round, and increases their chances on reaching the valuable prize.
To maintain order and safety, the game has many rules. The water guns must be the bright colored plastic ones, and there are numerous safety zones. A target cannot be eliminated at school, prom, or while driving. At practice or at work eliminations are also not allowed, but once a target leaves the field or building, all is fair game.
Students are prohibited from breaking into a house, or disrespecting the rules of a property. That said, many students utilize speaking with parents or homeowners to gain access into houses and get their targets.
Though there are seemingly many “do nots,” the game is the talk of the school, and enjoyed by all.
On the instagram page @merhsseniorassasin2023, all the eliminations are posted with fun music.
So far, the game seems to be going well. Many seniors have made it to the next round, while others suffered a difficult defeat.
Despite one’s ranking in the game, every senior is enjoying the footage and participation, and is happily celebrating their last few weeks of high school.