Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex High School Auditorium. Meeting warrant is posted on the Town Website.
Election Voting: Early voting is currently underway at Town Hall. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School. For all voting options and times please visit bit.ly/mbtselections.
Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Town Halloween Party: Come enjoy some spooky fun on Halloween night from 5 - 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial School Gym before trick-or-treating. Pizza, treats, glow necklaces for safety and more will be served!
Halloween: Trick or treating in Manchester will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. town wide. Select streets in the Village will be blocked off to ensure pedestrian safety. Candy donations are being accepted at the Police Station.
Hydrant Flushing: Hydrant flushing will continue Monday to Wednesday from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. through November 9 and is an essential part of keeping water quality high and hydrants operationally ready when needed. If residents experience brown, cloudy water please run a cold tap until clear.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on November 7 and 21 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering, drip irrigation and a one-time flushing of outboard motors are permitted.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.