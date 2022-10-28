Select Board

Special Fall Town Meeting:  The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex High School Auditorium.  Meeting warrant is posted on the Town Website.

Election Voting: Early voting is currently underway at Town Hall. Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School.  For all voting options and times please visit bit.ly/mbtselections.

