Select Board Update 

Special Fall Town Meeting: Save the Date! The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex High School Auditorium. Meeting warrant will be confirmed soon.
Election Voting: Early voting begins on Saturday, October 22 at Town Hall. For all voting options in Manchester please visit bit.ly/mbtselections.
Wobblin Goblin Parade: Bring your little goblin or ghost to the front of Town Hall in costume on Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m. to parade through downtown Manchester while trick or treating at businesses along the way. The parade ends in Masconomo Park with hayrides, music, pumpkin decorating, prizes and more. (Rain Date: October 29)
Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, October 24 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Coffee with a Cop: Stop by the Laughing Gull on Wednesday, October 26 at 9 a.m. to have coffee with local police officers. All are welcome!
DPW Open House: Come meet your DPW team on Thursday, October 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Water Treatment Plant at 12 Church Street (behind Town Hall). Learn more about current projects and ask questions.
Halloween: Trick or treating in Manchester will take place on Monday, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. town wide. Select streets in the village will be blocked off to ensure pedestrian safety. Candy donations are being accepted at the Police Station.
Hydrant Flushing: Hydrant flushing continues Monday to Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. midnight through October and is an essential part of keeping water quality high and hydrants operationally ready when needed. If residents experience brown, cloudy water please run a cold tap until clear.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on November 7 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering, drip irrigation and a one-time flushing of outboard motors are permitted.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.