Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Election Update: Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School. For all voting options including mail-in ballot drop off please visit bit.ly/mbtselections.
Planning Board Meeting: The next Planning Board meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 9 at 6:30 p.m. Please see the Town website for meeting details.
Select Board Office Hours: The Select Board will hold monthly office hours starting on Thursday, November 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m at Seaside One. All are invited to stop by and say hello.
Veterans Day Service: A Veterans Day service will be held at the Manchester American Legion Post 113 on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.
Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex High School. Meeting warrant and voter handbook are posted on the Town Website at bit.ly/mbtselections
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on November 21 and December 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Mandatory Water Ban: The Town of Manchester-by-the-Sea remains under a mandatory ban on non-essential outdoor water use until further notice due to regional drought conditions. Hand watering, drip irrigation and a one-time flushing of outboard motors are permitted.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
