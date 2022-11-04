Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 7 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Election Update:  Election Day is on Tuesday, November 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Manchester Memorial School.  For all voting options including mail-in ballot drop off please visit bit.ly/mbtselections.

