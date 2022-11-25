Happy Thanksgiving! We wish you and your loved ones a safe and happy holiday.
Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 24 for Thanksgiving.
Planning Board Meeting: The next planning Board meeting will be held on Monday, November 28 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours Update: The Transfer Station will be closed on Wednesdays starting November 23 until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station will be open on Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The expectation is to reopen Wednesday hours in the spring.
Small Business Saturday: Get all of your holiday shopping done by the sea! Small Business Saturday is November 26 and our local businesses could use your support so please make some time to shop local.
Leaf Collection: The second and final curbside leaf collection date is Monday, November 28. Place leaves in bags curbside on Monday (regardless of your trash collection day) and leave them out until DPW can get to your street. Please cover with a tarp if it rains.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, December 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Police Station. Stop by and chat with the Chief.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on December 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
