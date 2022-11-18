Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will take place on Monday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours Update: The Transfer Station will be closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction beginning at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station will be open on Saturdays only from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Leaf Collection: The second curbside leaf collection date is Monday, November 28. Place leaves in bags curbside on Monday (regardless of your trash collection day) and leave them out until DPW can get to your street. Please cover with a tarp if it rains.
School Street Construction Update: Water main work is now complete on School Street. Paving will occur in the spring.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on November 21 and December 5 from 9 a.m.to 12 p.m. for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
