Veterans Day Service: A Veterans Day service will be held at the Manchester American Legion Post 113 on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.
Special Fall Town Meeting: The Special Fall Town Meeting will be held on Monday, November 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Manchester Essex High School. There is a possibility that the meeting will continue to Tuesday, November 15 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting warrant and voter handbook are posted on the Town Website at bit.ly/mbtselections
Health Protocol for Town Meeting: Masking is required to sit in the auditorium at Special Town Meeting in an effort to protect our most vulnerable residents. The cafeteria will also be available for those who do not wish to wear a mask. Masks will be available for those who need one.
Leaf Collection: DPW will be collecting leaves during the weeks of November 14 and November 28. Place leaves in bags curbside on Monday (regardless of your trash collection day) and leave them out until DPW can get to your street. Please cover with a tarp if it rains.
Water Ban Lifted: The water ban on nonessential outdoor use has been lifted. Residents are encouraged to continue voluntarily practicing water conservation.
Board of Health COVID Clinic: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinics on November 21 and December 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon for ages 12 and up at Town Hall. The newly approved bivalent booster and primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Burning Reminder: Due to current drought conditions and high fire danger, all outdoor fires, utilizing wood or charcoal, are prohibited until further notice.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please have curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
