Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting:  The Planning Board and Select Board will meet jointly on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Coastal Vulnerability Study Public Forum:  On Wednesday May 10 a public forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Coastal Vulnerability Action Plan for the village-core area of Town. Join this virtual meeting to hear updates and give feedback on this study.  Meeting details will be posted to the Town website the week of May 8.

