Joint Planning Board and Select Board Meeting: The Planning Board and Select Board will meet jointly on Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Coastal Vulnerability Study Public Forum: On Wednesday May 10 a public forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the Coastal Vulnerability Action Plan for the village-core area of Town. Join this virtual meeting to hear updates and give feedback on this study. Meeting details will be posted to the Town website the week of May 8.
Beach Walk on Tags: Singing Beach walk on tags are available to residents and non-residents for $35 each. All visitors to Singing Beach aged 12 to 65 need a tag. Tags can be purchased online or in the Town Clerk’s office.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the last COVID vaccine clinic at Town Hall on May 8 from 9 a.m. - 12 Noon. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Free Blood Pressure Checks: Public Health Nurse will be conducting free blood pressure screenings at Town Hall on Monday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon. No registration required.
Town Election: The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Memorial School from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vote by Mail and Absentee Ballot applications can be found on the Town website.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to take approximately one month. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.