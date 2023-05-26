Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. All trash, recycling and compost collection will be delayed by one day.

Memorial Day Services:  Join us to honor our veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.  The program will start at 9 a.m. at Post 113 (behind Town Hall) then will process up Pine Street to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Rosedale Cemetery, Hinkley Memorial and Union Cemetery.

We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.