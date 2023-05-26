Town Hall Closed: Town Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. All trash, recycling and compost collection will be delayed by one day.
Memorial Day Services: Join us to honor our veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The program will start at 9 a.m. at Post 113 (behind Town Hall) then will process up Pine Street to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Rosedale Cemetery, Hinkley Memorial and Union Cemetery.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours on Thursday, June 1 from 4-6 p.m. at the Police Station. All residents are invited to come by and say hello.
Beach Walk on Tags: Singing Beach tags that were ordered online are ready to be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office. All visitors to Singing Beach ages 12 to 65 need a tag. Tags can be purchased online or in the Town Clerks office for $35.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Delayed Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
