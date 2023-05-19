Planning Board Meeting: The Planning Board will meet on Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
MERSD School Committee Public Hearing: The School Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the high school learning commons or virtual. Meeting details can be found at mersd.org.
Select Board Special Meeting: The Select Board will meet on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Memorial Day Services: Join us to honor our veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. The program will start at 9 a.m. at Post 113 (behind Town Hall) then will process up Pine Street to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Rosedale Cemetery, Hinkley Memorial and Union Cemetery.
Beach Walk on Tags: Singing Beach tags that were ordered online are ready to be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office. All visitors to Singing Beach ages 12 to 65 need a tag. Tags can be purchased online or in the Town Clerks office for $35.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to take a few more weeks to complete. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
