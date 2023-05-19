Planning Board Meeting:  The Planning Board will meet on Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

MERSD School Committee Public Hearing:  The School Committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 23 at 6 p.m. at the high school learning commons or virtual.  Meeting details can be found at mersd.org.

