Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Town Election: The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Memorial School from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m. Details can be found on the Town website.
Joint Finance Committee and Select Board: The Finance Committee and Select Board will meet on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. to discuss the budget process. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
Beach Walk on Tags: Singing Beach tags that were ordered online are ready to be picked up at the Town Clerk’s office. All visitors to Singing Beach aged 12 to 65 need a tag. Tags can be purchased online or in the Town Clerks office for $35.
Mosquito Management Plan Opt Out: Residents who would like to learn more about the Town’s 2023 Mosquito Management Plan and those who would like to opt out can do so by visiting the Town website. Look for the mosquito image on the home page.
Pine Street Field: Progress on the Pine Street Athletic Field continues to be on schedule. The field is scheduled to be completed by the fall sports season weather permitting.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to take approximately one month. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website www.Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.
We are always interested to learn about news happening in Cape Ann. Click here to let us know what is going on around your part of town.