Select Board Meeting:  The next Select Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 15 at 6:30 p.m.  Meeting details can be found on the Town website.

Town Election:  The annual Town Election will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at Memorial School from 7 a.m.to 8 p.m.  Details can be found on the Town website.

