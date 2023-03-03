Skate by the Sea:  Let’s Skate! On March 3-5 and 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant.  Bring your own skates. Free to the public. Weather cancelations and complete information visit bit.ly/skatembts.

Police Chief Office Hours:  Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours at the opening of Skate by the Sea on Friday, March 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Masconomo Park. All are invited to skate with him or chat by the fire.

