Skate by the Sea: Let’s Skate! On March 3-5 and 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant. Bring your own skates. Free to the public. Weather cancelations and complete information visit bit.ly/skatembts.
Police Chief Office Hours: Chief Fitzgerald will hold his monthly office hours at the opening of Skate by the Sea on Friday, March 3 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Masconomo Park. All are invited to skate with him or chat by the fire.
Excise Tax: Excise Taxes are due on Monday, March 13. If you have not received your bill or have questions, please contact the Tax Collection office at 978-526-2030
Annual Town Meeting: Save the date! The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at Memorial School. More details to come.
Summer Jobs: Parks and Recreation, DPW and Police Department are all accepting applications for summer employment. Visit the Town website for an application and more information.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Zoning Board Vacancies: The Zoning Board is seeking volunteers to fill a few pending vacancies. Join this important land use board and fill out a volunteer application on the Town website.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
