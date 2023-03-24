Planning Board Meeting: The next hybrid Planning Board meeting will take place on Monday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details and agenda can be found on the Town website.
Cemetery Decorations: DPW requests that all temporary decorations be removed from graves by April 1 or they will be disposed of.
DPW Rain Barrel Pick Up: Pick up your rain barrel purchased through DPW on Saturday, April 1 at the DPW Yard on Pleasant Street.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial School. Early check in starts at 5:30 p.m. and the MERSD Soundwaves will perform during this time. Meeting details, warrant, and Annual Report can be found on the Town website.
Board of Health Diaper Drive: The Board of Health will host a Diaper Drive to benefit local families from April 3 through April 28. New and unopened packages of newborn through size 5 diapers are needed. Drop off at Town Hall, Police Station, Crosby’s and the Manchester Public Library.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings: Starting April 10 the Public Health Nurse will be conducting free blood pressure screenings at Town Hall on the second Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No registration required.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccine clinic on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
