Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
DPW Rain Barrels: Last call for orders! DPW is selling rain barrels to help residents conserve water and meet their gardening needs. Deadline to order is March 20. Pick up will be April 1 at the DPW yard. Please see the Town website to learn more.
Open House at North Shore 911: Residents are invited to tour the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Please RSVP to Alyson Dell Isola at alyson.b.dell.isola@state.ma.us.
Cemetery Decorations: DPW requests that all temporary decorations be removed from graves by April 1 or they will be disposed of.
Annual Town Meeting: The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial School. Complete information and warrant can be found on the Town website.
Free Blood Pressure Screenings: Starting April 10 the Public Health Nurse will be conducting free blood pressure screenings at Town Hall on the second Monday of the month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. No registration required.
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccine clinic on April 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
