Skate by the Sea: Skate by the Sea continues for one more weekend! March 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant. Bring your own skates. Free to the public. Weather cancelations and complete information visit bit.ly/skatembts.
Excise Tax: Excise Taxes are due on Monday, March 13. If you have not received your bill or have questions, please contact the Tax Collection office at 978-526-2030
Board of Health COVID Clinics: The Board of Health will hold the next COVID vaccination clinic on March 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Town Hall. Bivalent boosters and primary vaccines will be available for ages 12 and up. Register at capeannclinic.com.
DPW Rain Barrels: DPW is selling rain barrels to help residents conserve water and meet their gardening needs. Deadline to order is March 20. Pick up will be April 1 at the DPW yard. Please see the Town website to learn more.
Open House at North Shore 911: Residents are invited to tour the North Shore Regional 911 Center in Middleton on March 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5 to 7 p.m. Please RSVP to Alyson Dell Isola at alyson.b.dell.isola@state.ma.us.
Annual Town Meeting: Save the date! The Annual Town Meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at Memorial School. More details to come.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.