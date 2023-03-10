Skate by the Sea:  Skate by the Sea continues for one more weekend!  March 10-12 there will be ice skating, firepits and music in Masconomo Park thanks to a special grant.  Bring your own skates.  Free to the public.  Weather cancelations and complete information visit bit.ly/skatembts.

Excise Tax:  Excise Taxes are due on Monday, March 13.  If you have not received your bill or have questions, please contact the Tax Collection office at 978-526-2030

