Select Board Meeting: The next Select Board meeting will be held on Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting details can be found on the Town Website.
Planning Board: The Planning Board will meet on Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30 p.m. both in person and on Zoom. Meeting details can be found on the Town website.
School Committee Meeting: The MERSD School Committee will meet to decide on a budget recommendation on Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. Meeting details can be found at mersd.org.
Beach Walk on Tags: Singing Beach tags that were ordered online are ready to be picked up at Singing Beach during regular beach operating hours. All visitors to Singing Beach ages 12 to 65 need a tag or daily pass. Tags can only be purchased at the beach for $35 each.
School Street Paving: School Street repaving continues this week. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June. Expect road closures and detours at times. Please contact DPW with questions.
Transfer Station Hours: The Transfer Station is closed on Wednesdays until further notice due to construction at the new compost facility. The Transfer Station is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Trash, recycling, and compost collection: Regular Schedule. Please place curbside by 7 a.m. on day of collection.
Follow Us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @townofmbts and visit the Town website Manchester.ma.us to stay informed.